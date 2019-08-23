The Hong Kong Supreme Court on Friday extended for an unspecified period a ban on rallying in the city's international airport, media reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The Hong Kong Supreme Court on Friday extended for an unspecified period a ban on rallying in the city's international airport, media reported.

Anti-government mass demonstrations in Hong Kong escalated on August 13 when protesters staged a new sit-in at Hong Kong International Airport, prompting the cancellation of flights. The airport's administration appealed to the court to obtain an injunction on protests, which was issued later that day.

The extension of the ban took place ahead of a new wave of rallies expected to be held on Saturday, the RTHK broadcaster reported.

The court confirmed that it was aware of the protesters' plans and noted that these actions were not authorized by the police, the media said.

The protests began more than two months ago after the local legislature opened debates on a bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China. The city's chief executive, Carrie Lam, has since declared the bill "dead." The protesters, however, are demanding that it must be withdrawn completely. Locals also want the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against the protesters.

Beijing has condemned the demonstrations as radical and illegal and has stressed the need to counter the vandalism by some protesters. It has also urged everyone to respect the law and has denounced what it called foreign meddling in support of the protesters.