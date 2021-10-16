Hong Kong Court Jails 7 Activists Over Illegal Protest - Reports

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) A district court judge in Hong Kong sentenced seven protesters to up to 12 months in jail on Saturday for their role in last year's rally against China's new national security law, media said.

Figo Chan, a convenor of the now defunct Civil Human Rights Front, was given the toughest sentence for playing a leading role in the July 1 protest, the Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK said.

Former lawmaker Wu Chi-wai and ex-district councilor Tsang Kin-shing were each handed a 10-month jail term, given their social status, while the rest received six to eight months.

The illegal demonstration was called a day after China imposed security rules on the former British colony to punish subversion, secession and terrorism. It coincided with the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover.

