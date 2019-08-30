UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Court Releases Prominent Pro-Democracy Activist On Bail - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 07:30 PM

Hong Kong Court Releases Prominent Pro-Democracy Activist on Bail - Reports

A court in Hong Kong decided on Friday to release activist Joshua Wong, one of the co-founders and the head of the pro-democracy group Demosisto, on bail, Chinese media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) A court in Hong Kong decided on Friday to release activist Joshua Wong, one of the co-founders and the head of the pro-democracy group Demosisto, on bail, Chinese media reported.

Earlier on Friday, Wong was arrested along with two other activists, Agnes Chow and Andy Chan, amid the ongoing protests in China's semi-autonomous area.

Wong was arrested in his apartment over suspected participation in illegal gatherings.

Wong and Chow were released on bail this afternoon, the Hong Kong Commercial Daily newspaper reported.

On Saturday, Hong Kong residents are planning to hold a large-scale protest timed to the fifth anniversary of China's refusal to introduce universal suffrage in the special administrative region. Despite the fact that the rally has been banned by authorities and subsequently canceled by the organizers, the latter believe that people could still show up.

