UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Court Rules Mask Ban Is Unconstitutional

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:17 PM

Hong Kong Court Rules Mask Ban Is Unconstitutional

A law banning people from wearing masks at protests is unconstitutional, a court ruled, dealing a setback to city authorities who imposed the measure under emergency powers to address increasingly violent antigovernment protests

HONG KONG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th November, 2019) A law banning people from wearing masks at protests is unconstitutional, a court ruled, dealing a setback to city authorities who imposed the measure under emergency powers to address increasingly violent antigovernment protests.Hong Kong's High Court said in its judgment Monday that the ban imposed on Oct.

4 is excessive, despite the turmoil engulfing the city. The legal challenge was made by a group of pro-democracy legislators in the city.A Hong Kong court has declared the government's anti-mask law unconstitutional.High Court judges on Monday found the mask ban introduced under emergency legislation was "incompatible with the Basic Law", the city's mini-constitution.

Justices Anderson Chow Ka-ming and Godfrey Lam Wan-ho ruled in favour of the 25 pan-democrats who challenged two laws that brought the ban into effect on October 5.The high-profile constitutional challenge centred on the colonial-era Emergency Regulations Ordinance and its derivative, the Prohibition On Face Covering Regulation , introduced by the government on the grounds of "public danger" in a bid to quell the wave of protests sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Anderson October From Government Court

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed suffe ..

8 minutes ago

U.S. pressuring S. Korea, Japan to renew intel-sha ..

2 minutes ago

2 brothers among 3 killed in road mishaps in Sargo ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

18 minutes ago

SAARC CCI President, SVP congratulate Sri Lankan ..

2 minutes ago

Boat capsize: Seven bodies recovered in Okara

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.