Hong Kong Customs Seize $6.3Mln Worth Of Smuggled Meat In Biggest Bust In Decade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:57 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The Hong Kong customs authorities have seized almost 540 tonnes of smuggled frozen meat worth about 50 million Hong Kong Dollars ($6.3 million), the largest batch intercepted in the last 10 years, the government said in a statement on Friday.

"Hong Kong Customs yesterday (November 28) conducted an anti-smuggling operation and detected a suspected smuggling case using fishing vessels in the southeast waters of Hong Kong. About 540 tonnes of suspected smuggled frozen meat with an estimated market value of about $50 million were seized.

This is the largest frozen meat smuggling case detected by Customs in the past decade," the statement said.

The operation took place following an investigation that identified a criminal syndicate involved in meat smuggling.

The customs forces detained six men, aged between 52 and 64, who, if convicted, could face a prison term of up to seven years or a fine of up to 2 million Hong Kong dollars.

