Hong Kong Disqualifies 4 Lawmakers After Beijing Grants Specials Authorities Powers

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Hong Kong disqualified four members of its Legislative Council shortly after Beijing passed a resolution allowing the special administrative region (SAR) to ax lawmakers if they are deemed a threat to national security.

"In accordance with the above decision of the Standing Committee [of China's National People's Congress], the SAR government now announces... four members... will lose their qualification as legislators immediately," the government said in a statement.

The statement came on the same day as lawmakers in Beijing voted to pass a resolution allowing Hong Kong's government to bypass courts to disqualify lawmakers over threats to national security, national sovereignty or facilitating foreign interference

The move was not unexpected, as the four pro-democracy lawmakers in question held a joint press conference immediately after news broke of their disqualification.

"This is a sad day, but it is also a glorious day for us all.

Now, we are stepping down, however, there are more Hong Kong people with aspirations, with drive, with hope, with values, who can succeed us. And I'm sure they will continue to fight for the core values of Hong Kong," Kenneth Leung, now a former Hong Kong Legislative Council member, said at the news conference broadcast by RTHK.

A day prior, 19 pro-democracy lawmakers announced at a legislative session that they would all resign if any one member was disqualified, as the move had been expected.

The proposal to enact the power was forwarded to the National People's Congress in Beijing from the Hong Kong government itself.

Beijing's imposition of stricter laws policing national security threats that may emerge from the former British colony has been seen by Western nations as stripping Hong Kong of its special status in favor of imposing China's will, something authorities on both sides deny.