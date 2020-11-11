UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Disqualifies 4 Lawmakers After Beijing Grants Specials Authorities Powers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 01:09 PM

Hong Kong Disqualifies 4 Lawmakers After Beijing Grants Specials Authorities Powers

Hong Kong disqualified four members of its Legislative Council shortly after Beijing passed a resolution allowing the special administrative region (SAR) to ax lawmakers if they are deemed a threat to national security

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Hong Kong disqualified four members of its Legislative Council shortly after Beijing passed a resolution allowing the special administrative region (SAR) to ax lawmakers if they are deemed a threat to national security.

"In accordance with the above decision of the Standing Committee [of China's National People's Congress], the SAR government now announces... four members... will lose their qualification as legislators immediately," the government said in a statement.

The statement came on the same day as lawmakers in Beijing voted to pass a resolution allowing Hong Kong's government to bypass courts to disqualify lawmakers over threats to national security, national sovereignty or facilitating foreign interference

The move was not unexpected, as the four pro-democracy lawmakers in question held a joint press conference immediately after news broke of their disqualification.

"This is a sad day, but it is also a glorious day for us all.

Now, we are stepping down, however, there are more Hong Kong people with aspirations, with drive, with hope, with values, who can succeed us. And I'm sure they will continue to fight for the core values of Hong Kong," Kenneth Leung, now a former Hong Kong Legislative Council member, said at the news conference broadcast by RTHK.

A day prior, 19 pro-democracy lawmakers announced at a legislative session that they would all resign if any one member was disqualified, as the move had been expected.

The proposal to enact the power was forwarded to the National People's Congress in Beijing from the Hong Kong government itself.

Beijing's imposition of stricter laws policing national security threats that may emerge from the former British colony has been seen by Western nations as stripping Hong Kong of its special status in favor of imposing China's will, something authorities on both sides deny.

Related Topics

Resolution China Beijing Hong Kong Same Saudi Arabia Riyals May Congress All From Government Sad

Recent Stories

ADNOC, TOTAL deliver first unconventional gas from ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces opening of registra ..

18 minutes ago

Moscow Believes Progress in Mideast Crisis Settlem ..

1 minute ago

Protests Erupt Again in Peru's Lima After Presiden ..

1 minute ago

Head of Afghan Reconciliation Council Meets Uzbek ..

1 minute ago

NCOC suggest banning large public gatherings, enha ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.