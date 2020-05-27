UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Drivers Block Traffic Out Of City Center Tunnel In Slow-Down Protest- Government

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Several drivers in Hong Kong have blocked traffic at the exit of a city center tunnel in a slow-down protest, the regional government said in a press release on Wednesday, amid several days of unrest as Beijing mulls new security legislation.

"At around 8.30am today (May 27) [00:30 GMT], some drivers staged a slow-drive protest at the Hong Kong Island exit of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, causing serious obstruction to traffic. Police officers swiftly attended the scene to intercept the vehicles concerned and diverted traffic in an effort to maintain road safety for commuters and students," the government wrote in a press release.

According to a separate press release released earlier on Wednesday, protesters also blocked roads with trash to cause disruption. Police found nails among the debris placed by demonstrators on the city's roads, according to the government.

The regional authorities urged citizens not to cause disturbances on roads in order to ensure the safety of civilians and warned that further arrests would be made.

Protests have resumed in Hong Kong over recent days as the Chinese central government considers implementing new security legislation in the region that would outlaw all secessionist and subversive activity. The new legislation has the support of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other government ministers.

On Sunday, at least 180 protesters were arrested after staging demonstrations against the new legislation, according to the Hong Kong Police Force, despite public gatherings of more than eight people currently banned in the region as part of social distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Widespread protests in Hong Kong first began in June against a controversial new extradition bill that was eventually withdrawn, although demonstrations continued throughout the winter months. Beijing has continually stated that the protests are the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs.

