UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Earmarks 1.08 Bln USD To Vaccinate Majority Of Population Against COVID-19 In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:26 PM

Hong Kong earmarks 1.08 bln USD to vaccinate majority of population against COVID-19 in 2021

Hina's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has earmarked over 8.4 billion Hong Kong dollars (1.08 billion U.S. dollars) for the procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccines, aiming to have the majority of the population vaccinated for free this year, a senior government official said Wednesday

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has earmarked over 8.4 billion Hong Kong Dollars (1.08 billion U.S. dollars) for the procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccines, aiming to have the majority of the population vaccinated for free this year, a senior government official said Wednesday.

"It is the government's top priority to contain the epidemic so that businesses and the public can be back to their daily routines," said Financial Secretary of the HKSAR government Paul Chan when delivering the annual budget.

With the first batch of mainland-manufactured COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Hong Kong last Friday, the vaccination program started on Tuesday. The HKSAR government will also propose 1 billion Hong Kong dollars by the end of February to establish a vaccination indemnity fund, said Chan.

Besides funding support for vaccination, the government has allocated 4.7 billion Hong Kong dollars to support the anti-epidemic work, including better protection for frontline healthcare staff.

Related Topics

Budget Hong Kong February Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

 

2 minutes ago

China's Tianwen-1 Probe Enters Mars Parking Orbit

1 minute ago

Hong Kong to continue to benefit from mainland's d ..

1 minute ago

DC Mansehra inaugurates Coronavirus vaccination fo ..

1 minute ago

Head of Russia's Norilsk Enrichment Plant Detained ..

1 minute ago

N. Korean defector undetected for hours after swim ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.