Hong Kong Electoral Authorities Ban 12 Opposition Candidates From Upcoming Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Hong Kong Election Committee has disqualified 12 opposition candidates from the September general elections to the Legislative Council (LegCo) over non-compliance with the local constitution by preaching ideas contradicting the new controversial security law, the Hong Kong government said on Thursday.

"The Government today said it agrees with and supports the decisions of Returning Officers to invalidate 12 nominees for this year's Legislative Council General Election," the government said in a news release.

The reasoning behind the decision was elaborated as the failure of the disqualified candidates to demonstrate compliance with Hong Kong's Basic Law. The government specifically cited the recently adopted security law, barring subversion and session activities, to say that people advocating such outlawed activities "could not genuinely uphold the Basic Law and therefore could not perform the duties of a LegCo member."

"There is no question of any political censorship, restriction of the freedom of speech or deprivation of the right to stand for elections as alleged by some members of the community," the government added.

One of the barred candidates, prominent opposition figure Joshua Wong, posted the disqualification notification on Twitter, describing it as Beijing's "biggest-ever crackdowns on the city's election, by disqualifying nearly all pro-democracy runners, from young progressive groups to traditional moderate parties."

Wong and other opposition members have repeatedly voiced criticism of the new security law, which has also triggered a decry in the West and prompted a series of unfriendly diplomatic moves from such countries as the United States and the United Kingdom, which considered it a power grab by Beijing.

The new law enables Beijing to send its own watchdog to Hong Kong to supervise crime and punishment under new security policies, targeting specifically activities deemed by Chinese authorities as subversive, secessionist, linked to terrorism or collusion with foreign agents.