Hong Kong Expert Warns of Massive COVID-19 Outbreak in Region Amid Resurgence - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Professor Gabriel Leung, a leading medical expert advising the Hong Kong government during the COVID-19 pandemic, has warned of the potential for a massive outbreak in the region as each infected person could potentially transmit the disease to four others, according to domestic media reports.

"This is the start of a sustained massive local outbreak the likes of which we have never seen before," Leung, the dean of the University of Hong Kong's medical school, said during a radio appearance, as quoted by the South China Morning Post newspaper.

There are at least 50 to 60 hidden cases of COVID-19 in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, with each of these individuals capable of transmitting the disease to at least four other people, Leung said, as reported by the newspaper.

Local authorities should pay particular attention to the spread of the disease in the regions of Kowloon East and Sha Tin, the newspaper cited Leung as saying.

Since the start of the outbreak, 1,522 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, although this figure has begun steadily climbing, sparking fears of a resurgence.

On Monday, public health officials in the region confirmed 52 new cases of the disease, a sharp rise from the 37 new positive tests registered the day before.

