Hong Kong Expresses Protest Over US Senate Passing Autonomy Act In Wake Of Security Law

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Hong Kong Expresses Protest Over US Senate Passing Autonomy Act in Wake of Security Law

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The Hong Kong authorities on Friday expressed protest to Washington after the US Senate passed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act that would require the US administration to impose sanctions on Chinese individuals and entities whom the US finds restricting the city's autonomy.

"The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government today (July 3) expressed strong opposition to the passage of the 'Hong Kong Autonomy Act' (The Act) by the United States (US) Congress," the government said in a statement.

The authorities also said that the Act is unacceptable as a response to China's new national security law.

"National security is a matter that falls under the purview of the Central Authorities and the National Security Law enacted on June 30, 2020 by the National People's Congress Standing Committee is a national law which by virtue of relevant provisions in Article 18 of the Basic Law shall be applied in the HKSAR," the government noted.

On Tuesday, China passed its new national security law, sparking a firestorm of negative comments from the Hong Kong opposition as well as Western officials, who claim it would undermine the city's autonomy guaranteed during its transition from the United Kingdom to China. On Wednesday, thousands of people took to the streets in Hong Kong to protest the legislation. Dozens of arrests were made.

Both Hong Kong's leadership and the central government in Beijing say the law would not affect residents' rights. Beijing maintains that the unrest in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference and vows to respect the one country - two systems principle.

