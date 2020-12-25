Hong Kong Extends Quarantine for All Arrivals to 21 Days Amid New COVID-19 Strain Fears

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Hong Kong government announced on Friday that the compulsory coronavirus-related quarantine for all inbound travelers would be extended from 14 to 21 days, fearing that the incubation period of the mutated COVID-19 strain may be longer than two weeks.

"While there is currently no evidence showing that the incubation period of the new virus variant is longer... there is a need for the Government to introduce resolute measures immediately to tighten the compulsory quarantine requirements for persons arriving at Hong Kong... who have stayed in places outside China on the day of arrival at Hong Kong or during the 21 days before that day have to undergo compulsory quarantine for 21 days in designated quarantine hotels," a government spokesman said, as quoted in the statement.

In addition, travelers who have stayed in South Africa for more than two hours in the past 21 days would not be allowed to board Honk Kong-bound flights, as a new virus variant was detected there.

On Tuesday, the special administrative region suspended flights from the United Kingdom.

Earlier this month, the UK identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains. Following the news, many countries across the world shut their borders and halted travel to the United Kingdom and other affected areas.

The mutated strain, which infects more easily but does not appear to be more deadly or pose any concerns for vaccines, has also been detected in Denmark, South Africa and Australia.

Moreover, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday that the UK had identified a second new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 responsible for the COVID-19 disease in two patients who had been in contact with people that arrived from South Africa.