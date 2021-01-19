Hong Kong extends social distancing measures with 56 new cases

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Tuesday announced the extension of social distancing measures for another week to Jan. 27 as 56 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Tuesday announced the extension of social distancing measures for another week to Jan. 27 as 56 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Chui Tak-yi, under secretary for food and health of the HKSAR government, announced the decision at a press conference and said the eased epidemic situation has worsened.

A total of 381 confirmed cases were reported from Jan. 12 to 18, up significantly from 266 cases during the previous seven days, Chui said.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection reported 56 additional confirmed cases, taking the total tally to 9,720.

The new cases included 55 local infections, of which 23 cases were untraceable. There were also over 60 cases that tested positive preliminarily.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 639 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and 39 patients are in critical condition. HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday at another press conference that the government will step up compulsory virus testing to cover more residential buildings.