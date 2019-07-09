UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Extradition Bill 'is Dead' Says Carrie Lam

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 02:59 PM

Hong Kong extradition bill 'is dead' says Carrie Lam

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said the controversial bill that would have allowed extradition to the Chinese mainland "is dead"

Central (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said the controversial bill that would have allowed extradition to the Chinese mainland "is dead".In a press conference on Tuesday, Lam said the government's work on the bill had been a "total failure".But she stopped short of saying it had been withdrawn completely, as protesters have been demanding.

The bill sparked weeks of unrest in the city and the government had already suspended it indefinitely."But there are still lingering doubts about the government's sincerity or worries whether the government will restart the process in the Legislative Council," Ms Lam told reporters."So I reiterate here, there is no such plan.

The bill is dead."She had previously said the bill "will die" in 2020 when the current legislative term ends.

Related Topics

Dead China Hong Kong 2020 Government

Recent Stories

UAE defence official, German Ambassador discuss is ..

12 seconds ago

Avenfield Reference: Accountability Court summons ..

17 minutes ago

2019: All Upcoming and Old Huawei Devices are Goog ..

25 minutes ago

TECNO To Provide Camon I Sky3 To The Punjab Emerge ..

32 minutes ago

Govt knows video is not tampered: Abbasi

33 minutes ago

Ambassador 'has PM's full support' despite Trump c ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.