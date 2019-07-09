Hong Kong extradition bill 'is dead' says Carrie Lam

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said the controversial bill that would have allowed extradition to the Chinese mainland "is dead"

Central (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said the controversial bill that would have allowed extradition to the Chinese mainland "is dead".In a press conference on Tuesday, Lam said the government's work on the bill had been a "total failure".But she stopped short of saying it had been withdrawn completely, as protesters have been demanding.

The bill sparked weeks of unrest in the city and the government had already suspended it indefinitely."But there are still lingering doubts about the government's sincerity or worries whether the government will restart the process in the Legislative Council," Ms Lam told reporters."So I reiterate here, there is no such plan.

The bill is dead."She had previously said the bill "will die" in 2020 when the current legislative term ends.