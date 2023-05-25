Hong Kong-Flagged Bulk Carrier Runs Aground in Suez Canal - Leth Agencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Hong Kong-flagged bulk carrier Xin Hai Tong 23 ran aground in the Suez Canal early on Thursday, with tugboats trying to re-float it, the agent of the Suez Canal, Leth Agencies, said.

"M/V XIN HAI TONG 23 has grounded in the Suez Canal at KM 159/0400 hrs (01:00 GMT) - leaving behind 4 vessels from the early convoy in addition to the ordinary group which was planned to enter Suez Canal at about 0600 hrs," Leth Agencies tweeted.

The agent noted that Suez Canal Authority's tugboats were trying to re-float the vessel.