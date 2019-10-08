(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) A Hong Kong-flagged container ship Cosco England has run aground off the coast of Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, resulting in no casualties, and has been refloated several hours later by harbor tugboats, the head of maritime rescue coordination center Vladivostok, Nikolay Pirozhkov, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"At 8.55 a.m.

on Tuesday (22:55 on Monday, GMT), a Hong Kong-flagged motor boat Cosco England, with a crew comprising 26 Chinese citizens, drifted, with its anchor dragged, to the sandbank of the Skriplev Island due to a gust of wind," Pirozhkov said.

At 12.30 p.m. local time, harbor tugboats refloated the container ship, the coordination center head specified.

"There has been no fuel spillage, there are no injuries and no pollution," Pirozhkov added.

The vessel has not suffered any damage.