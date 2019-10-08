UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong-Flagged Container Ship Runs Aground In Russia's Far East - Rescue Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:10 AM

Hong Kong-Flagged Container Ship Runs Aground in Russia's Far East - Rescue Center

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) A Hong Kong-flagged container ship Cosco England has run aground off the coast of Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, resulting in no casualties, and has been refloated several hours later by harbor tugboats, the head of maritime rescue coordination center Vladivostok, Nikolay Pirozhkov, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"At 8.55 a.m.

on Tuesday (22:55 on Monday, GMT), a Hong Kong-flagged motor boat Cosco England, with a crew comprising 26 Chinese citizens, drifted, with its anchor dragged, to the sandbank of the Skriplev Island due to a gust of wind," Pirozhkov said.

At 12.30 p.m. local time, harbor tugboats refloated the container ship, the coordination center head specified.

"There has been no fuel spillage, there are no injuries and no pollution," Pirozhkov added.

The vessel has not suffered any damage.

Related Topics

Russia China Vladivostok

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 8, 2019 in Pakistan

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tolerance logo beyond 2 ..

10 hours ago

Ordinance regarding CPEC promulgated on 5th Octobe ..

11 hours ago

Sudan&#039;s SC Chairman, PM arrive in UAE

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.