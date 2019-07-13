UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Government Condemns Protesters Involved In Attacks Against Police In Sheung Shui

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 11:05 PM

Hong Kong Government Condemns Protesters Involved in Attacks Against Police in Sheung Shui

The government of Hong Kong said Saturday that it was strongly condemning the actions of protesters who had attacked the police with an unknown powder following the rallies in the area of Sheung Shui in southeastern China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) The government of Hong Kong said Saturday that it was strongly condemning the actions of protesters who had attacked the police with an unknown powder following the rallies in the area of Sheung Shui in southeastern China.

Earlier in the day, more than 30,000 people took to the streets of Sheung Shui area to protest against the practice of parallel trading with mainland China, citing rising housing prices and hygiene issues. The Hong Kong police said that a series of clashes had occurred after the rally.

"In response to the public procession in Sheung Shui today (July 13), a Government spokesperson said that the majority of the protesters behaved in a peaceful and orderly manner, but regrettably some protesters deliberately blocked the roads after the procession, hurled iron poles, scattered an unknown powder, charged police cordon lines and assaulted police officers.

The Government strongly condemns the violent acts committed," the government's statement read.

The document also stressed that the government had always been respecting the public's right to express its demands "in a peaceful, rational and orderly manner, and that this reflects the precious freedom of expression in Hong Kong." However, the authorities pointed out that there were still some of protesters who had chosen violence and expressed hope that the majority of Hong Kong people would not support such behavior.

Saturday's protest follows a series of demonstrations in Hong Kong over a controversial extradition bill that would have allowed people arrested in the former UK colony to be sent for trial in mainland China. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said earlier this week that the bill was "dead."

Related Topics

Protest Police China Hong Kong United Kingdom July Government Housing

Recent Stories

Protesters in US call for closing migrant detentio ..

6 minutes ago

Attack on Hotel in Northwestern Afghanistan Leaves ..

6 minutes ago

Traders refuse to submit tax returns until accepta ..

15 minutes ago

Terrorist movement of Gulen threat for Turkey, oth ..

15 minutes ago

Traders open shop, business activities resume

16 minutes ago

Judiciary appropriate forum to investigate into Ju ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.