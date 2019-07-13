Hong Kong Government Condemns Protesters Involved in Attacks Against Police in Sheung Shui

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) The government of Hong Kong said Saturday that it was strongly condemning the actions of protesters who had attacked the police with an unknown powder following the rallies in the area of Sheung Shui in southeastern China

Earlier in the day, more than 30,000 people took to the streets of Sheung Shui area to protest against the practice of parallel trading with mainland China, citing rising housing prices and hygiene issues. The Hong Kong police said that a series of clashes had occurred after the rally.

"In response to the public procession in Sheung Shui today (July 13), a Government spokesperson said that the majority of the protesters behaved in a peaceful and orderly manner, but regrettably some protesters deliberately blocked the roads after the procession, hurled iron poles, scattered an unknown powder, charged police cordon lines and assaulted police officers.

The Government strongly condemns the violent acts committed," the government's statement read.

The document also stressed that the government had always been respecting the public's right to express its demands "in a peaceful, rational and orderly manner, and that this reflects the precious freedom of expression in Hong Kong." However, the authorities pointed out that there were still some of protesters who had chosen violence and expressed hope that the majority of Hong Kong people would not support such behavior.

Saturday's protest follows a series of demonstrations in Hong Kong over a controversial extradition bill that would have allowed people arrested in the former UK colony to be sent for trial in mainland China. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said earlier this week that the bill was "dead."