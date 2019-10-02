Hong Kong Government Condemns Violent Acts by Protesters as Threat to Safety, Social Order

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The Hong Kong government has condemned rioters for resorting to violence during protests, slamming such behavior as a threat to safety and social order.

"A Government spokesman today (October 2) strongly condemns rioters for their extreme violent acts yesterday (October 1) in various districts across Hong Kong, saying that such acts pose a serious threat to the safety of members of the public and seriously undermine social order. They warrant the society's most severe condemnation," the Hong Kong government said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the government, violent acts were registered on Tuesday in different districts. The violence resulted in multiple injuries, and in some cases security officers were pressed to use weapons.

The government referred to the open fire incident in Tsuen Wan, in which an 18-year-old male protester got a shoulder injury, after a police officer fired a shot at him, and was taken to hospital.

"The life of the police officer involved was under serious threat and ... in accordance with the police guidelines, appropriate force has to be deployed if police warning does not work. A man suffered a gunshot wound was sent to hospital. According to the latest information of the Hospital Authority, the current condition of the man is stable," the government said, citing a police commissioner.

The government accused protesters of vandalizing shops and public properties, throwing petrol bombs, setting fires inside Mass Transit Railway stations and challenging national sovereignty by burning national flags.

"What the society does not want to see is students being stirred to break the law. We appeal to parents and teachers to advise young children and students not to participate in unauthorized public meetings and processions, and stay away from violence," a government spokesman said, as quoted in the statement.

Over the past few months, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against now-withdrawn amendments to the city's extradition law, which proposed extraditing fugitives to mainland China. Protests often turn violent after demonstrators begin engaging in clashes with the police. Hong Kong law enforcers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.