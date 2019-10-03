UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Government Preparing To Ban Masks At Protests - Reports

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 04:58 PM

The Hong Kong government is preparing to announce on Friday a ban on wearing masks during protests that have been plaguing the city over the past four months, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a government source

According to the newspaper, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam will hold a cabinet meeting on this issue, after which the decision will be announced to the general public.

Officials plan the ban as part of a law on the state of emergency passed back in 1922, which gives the city chief the authority to take any measures, including the introduction of new rules, which he or she considers necessary to ensure public interest amid emergency or public threat.

According to the newspaper's source, if the relevant ban is agreed, it will enter into force very soon, possibly before the next week. Parliament will be able to amend the law or repeal it only after its entry into force.

Protesters in Hong Kong almost always hide their face so that they cannot be identified.

In order to identify the participants of the rallies, mainly unauthorized, the police use water cannons with colored water, the paint does not wash off clothes and skin for a long time, which allows law enforcement officers to find violators.

Currently, the ban on wearing masks during rallies and public events is valid in at least 15 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany and France.

Over the past few months, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against now-withdrawn amendments to the city's extradition law, which proposed extraditing fugitives to mainland China. Protests often turn violent after demonstrators begin engaging in clashes with the police. Hong Kong law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.

