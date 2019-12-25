UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Government Refutes NGO's Claims Of Police Brutality On Christmas Eve - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 08:24 PM

Hong Kong Government Refutes NGO's Claims of Police Brutality on Christmas Eve - Spokesman

The Hong Kong government has refuted "in the strongest possible terms" an NGO's claims of police brutality against shoppers and protesters on Christmas Eve, a government spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The Hong Kong government has refuted "in the strongest possible terms" an NGO's claims of police brutality against shoppers and protesters on Christmas Eve, a government spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hong Kong Watch accused police of firing tear gas canisters and rubber bullets at "largely peaceful crowds" on Tuesday. The NGO also claimed that one man suffered serious injuries after he fell from one level of a shopping mall to another while being chased by police.

"There is nothing further from the truth in these false accusations and fabrications. The Police had adopted a measured and restrained approach throughout," the government spokesman said.

The government disagreed with the NGO's claims that the Christmas Eve protests were largely peaceful, and the spokesman argued that it was in fact protesters who assaulted innocent bystanders.

"Only minimum force was deployed in response to the blatant unlawful activities of the violent protesters on Christmas Eve. These violent activities included arson, recklessly vandalising shops and the Mongkok Branch of HSBC, blockading roads, destroying 21 sets of traffic lights in Mong Kok area, brutally assaulting innocent members of the public, attacking police officers by petrol bombs and charging police cordon lines and unlawful assembly," the spokesman said.

The Hong Kong government stressed that it took action in full accordance with the law, and leaders will continue to refute any information it considers to be falsified, the spokesman added.

Widespread protests in Hong Kong began in June over a controversial extradition bill which was officially withdrawn in October. Protests have continued against what demonstrators consider to be the police's heavy-handed responses and protesters have also called for the resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that the ongoing situation in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs. President Xi Jinping's administration has stressed that it fully supports the actions of the authorities.

