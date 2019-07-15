UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:13 PM

A spokesperson for the Hong Kong government on Monday refuted reports that Carrie Lam, the chief executive of the Chinese special administrative region, was going to resign amid the ongoing mass protests, local media reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) A spokesperson for the Hong Kong government on Monday refuted reports that Carrie Lam, the chief executive of the Chinese special administrative region, was going to resign amid the ongoing mass protests, local media reported.

On Sunday, The Financial Times reported citing sources that Lam had made several offers to resign, but Beijing opposed her stepping down and insisted that the city governor stay "to clean up the mess she created."

According to the RTHK broadcaster, Lam has never asked for the resignation.

Mass rallies erupted in Hong Kong in early June as the authorities were mulling over the bill that would allow the autonomous Chinese region to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it did not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China.

Pressured by the protests, the government indefinitely suspended the bill, and Lam issued a public apology. However, the protesters still demand the complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments and release of all protesters detained during the rallies.

On Sunday, 30 people, including 11 police officers, were injured and 37 others were detained during another anti-extradition rally in Hong Kong. According to the organizers, 115,000 people took part in the demonstration, while police provide a more modest figure � 28,000 people.

