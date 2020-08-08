Hong Kong Government to Consider Response to US Sanctions - Commerce Secretary

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The government of Hong Kong will consider taking measures in response to the US sanctions against a number of regional officials, Hong Kong's Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau said on Saturday.

On Friday, the US Treasury Department said that the United States had imposed sanctions on 11 individuals in response to an alleged effort to "undermine" Hong Kong's autonomy. The sanctions target Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) Commissioner Chris Tang, Former HKPF Commissioner Stephen Lo, HKSAR Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu and HKSAR Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng among others. The list of sanctioned people does not include Yau.

"I see no strong reason for this blatant interference by a foreign country in Hong Kong's internal affairs, and I do not think that these actions are civilized or necessary," Yau said, as quoted by the RTHK broadcaster, adding that the HKSAR government would consider response measures.

According to the minister, the sanctions pose a negative signal for US investors into Hong Kong's economy. From his point of view, the US restrictions will significantly complicate the relations between the United States and Hong Kong.

The strained Chinese-US relations took an additional hit after the National Peoples' Congress passed the draft law on national security in Hong Kong.

The new security law - signed into effect by Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 30 - which outlaws separatist, subversive and terrorist activities in Hong Kong, has been met with opposition by some Hong Kong residents, as well as Western officials, who claim it would undermine the city's autonomy guaranteed during its transition from the United Kingdom to China.