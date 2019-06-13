UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Governmental Offices To Remain Closed Through Friday Amid Protests - Statement

Thu 13th June 2019 | 10:50 AM

Hong Kong Governmental Offices to Remain Closed Through Friday Amid Protests - Statement

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Hong Kong's governmental offices will remain closed on Thursday and Friday due to safety reasons following mass rallies against proposed changes to the extradition legislation, the Hong Kong government said in a statement on Thursday.

Tens of thousands of people protested in Hong Kong on Wednesday the proposed amendments that they see as an attack on Hong Kong's autonomy. This is the second biggest rally since the weekend, when over 1 million people took to the streets.

"Due to security reasons, the Central Government Offices (CGO) will be temporarily closed today and tomorrow (June 13 and 14)," the statement read.

The government of the Chinese special administrative region specified that CGO staff should not come to the offices but "work in accordance with the contingency plans of their respective bureaus or departments."

"All visits to the CGO will be postponed or canceled," the Hong Kong government added.

Changes to the extradition law, if adopted, would allow the Hong Kong government extradite suspects to various jurisdictions, including mainland China, without any bilateral agreement. Opponents of the law believe that Beijing could use it to crack down on dissent in Hong Kong.

