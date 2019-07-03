The government of Hong Kong has refuted recent reports, which appeared in media, claiming that Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam asked the Chinese People's Liberation Army to assist in dispersing recent protests that continue to sweep the city

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The government of Hong Kong has refuted recent reports, which appeared in media, claiming that Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam asked the Chinese People's Liberation Army to assist in dispersing recent protests that continue to sweep the city.

Hong Kong descended into chaos on Monday, which marked the anniversary of the city's 1997 return to Chinese rule. Protesters rampaged through Hong Kong Legislative Council, trashing furniture, smashing windows and painting anti-government graffiti over the walls. Police resorted to tear gas to disperse the violent protesters who started clashing with officers. The protests resulted in dozens of injuries. A day later, reports emerged that Hong Kong authorities were seeking China's army help in handling the violence.

"In response to an online media report saying that the Chief Executive has requested the People's Liberation Army to assist in handling the recent conflicts, a Government spokesman clarifies that the report is totally unfounded.

The Government spokesman expressed deep regret over the untrue report by the media outlet involved," the statement, released by the Hong Kong government late Tuesday, said.

Tensions in the city are on the rise amid weeks of mass demonstrations triggered by the proposed amendments to the extradition bill. Even though the government indefinitely suspended the controversial bill in mid-June, rallies continued in the financial hub as protesters insisted that Lam did not suspend it completely.

In the wake of Monday violence, Lam announced that Hong Kong authorities would release the protesters detained during the mass rallies only after a thorough investigation.

In the meantime, Beijing strongly condemned the violent acts of protesters in Hong Kong who stormed and damaged the local legislature.