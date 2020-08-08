UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Gov't Says Will Support Beijing's Response To US Sanctioning China's Officials

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:50 AM

Hong Kong Gov't Says Will Support Beijing's Response to US Sanctioning China's Officials

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The government of Hong Kong is ready to support Beijing in case of retaliatory measures against the United States for sanctioning 11 Chinese high-placed officials.

"Hong Kong is an inalienable part of the PRC. Upholding and implementing the principle of 'One Country, Two Systems' meets the interests of Hong Kong people and represents the shared aspiration of all Chinese people," the government said in a statement ... We will fully support the Central Government to adopt counter-measures," a government spokesman said in a statement.

On Friday, the US Treasury Department said that the United States had imposed sanctions on 11 individuals in response to an alleged effort to "undermine" Hong Kong's autonomy. The sanctions target Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) Commissioner Chris Tang, Former HKPF Commissioner Stephen Lo, HKSAR Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu and HKSAR Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng among others. The list of sanctioned people does not include Yau.

