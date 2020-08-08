UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Gov't Slams US Sanctions Against Chinese Officials as 'Shameless, Despicable'

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The government of Hong Kong has called the US sanctions against 11 high-ranking officials from mainland China and Hong Kong despicable and shameless, according to the statement on the government website.

"The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government has today (August 8) vehemently criticised the so-called "sanctions" by the United States (US) Government against 11 officials of the Central People's Government and the HKSAR Government as shameless and despicable," the government said in a statement.

On Friday, the US Treasury Department said that the United States had imposed sanctions on 11 individuals in response to an alleged effort to "undermine" Hong Kong's autonomy. The sanctions target Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) Commissioner Chris Tang, Former HKPF Commissioner Stephen Lo, HKSAR Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu and HKSAR Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng among others. The list of sanctioned people does not include Yau.

