Hong Kong Gov't Slams Violence By Protesters During Sit-In At Hong Kong Int'l Airport

Wed 14th August 2019

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The government of Hong Kong on Wednesday slammed the recent actions of protesters at the Hong Kong International Airport which resulted in violence and attacks on police.

"The Government severely condemns these violent acts, which are outrageous and have overstepped the bottom line of a civilised society. The Police will take relentless enforcement action to bring the persons involved to justice," the statement said.

The government recalled that a large number of protesters had been assembling at the airport, paralyzing the airport operations and causing disruptions to travelers.

"At night, some violent protesters went even worse as they besieged and assaulted a traveler and a reporter, as well as obstructed an ambulance crew from taking the traveler to hospital.

A number of violent protesters attacked a police officer when the Police attended to the incident, seriously jeopardising the officer's personal safety," it added.

Anti-government mass demonstrations in Hong Kong escalated on Tuesday when protesters staged a new sit-in at Hong Kong International Airport, prompting the cancellation of flights.

The protests in the financial hub began more than two months ago after the local legislature opened debates on a bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China. The city's chief executive, Carrie Lam, has since declared the bill "dead." The protesters are demanding that it must be withdrawn completely. Locals also want the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against the protesters.

