(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong government on Saturday responded to public demands for political reforms in a statement, where it indicated that universal suffrage, which is demanded by protesters, is an integral part of Hong Kong's Basic Law and the government would "take forward constitutional development" regarding the issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Hong Kong government on Saturday responded to public demands for political reforms in a statement, where it indicated that universal suffrage, which is demanded by protesters, is an integral part of Hong Kong 's Basic Law and the government would "take forward constitutional development" regarding the issue.

Earlier in the day, thousands gathered in Hong Kong to mark the fifth anniversary of the Umbrella Revolution which swept the city in 2014 in response to electoral law changes seen by protesters as restrictive and imposed from Beijing. Police used a water cannon and tear gas against a few hundred protesters who gathered in front of the cordoned off headquarters of the Hong Kong government in response to attacks by protesters.

"Universal suffrage of 'one person, one vote' for selecting the Chief Executive and electing all members of the Legislative Council is enshrined as an ultimate aim in the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region [HKSAR] of the People's Republic of China ... To achieve this aim, the community needs to engage in dialogues, premised on the legal basis and under a peaceful atmosphere with mutual trust, with a view to narrowing differences and attaining a consensus agreeable to all sides," the statement said.

The government stressed that it would profoundly assess the current situation with universal suffrage and take measures.

"The HKSAR Government will assess the situation carefully and take forward constitutional development in accordance with the Basic Law and the relevant Interpretation and Decisions of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress," the statement noted.

Over the past few months, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against proposed amendments to the city's extradition law. Protests often turn violent after demonstrators begin engaging in clashes with the police.

In early September, the controversial extradition bill was formally withdrawn. However, protesters continued rallying, demanding universal suffrage, an end to legal procedures against fellow demonstrators and an investigation into alleged police violence. The law enforcers strongly deny any claims of disproportionate use of force.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.