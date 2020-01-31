UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Gov't Urges Citizens To Avoid Traveling To Mainland China, Return Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:05 PM

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has extended a call on citizens on Friday to refrain from traveling to coronavirus-affected mainland China and to those already there to urgently return home and undergo medical examination

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has extended a call on citizens on Friday to refrain from traveling to coronavirus-affected mainland China and to those already there to urgently return home and undergo medical examination.

"We would like to make an appeal to the public. Unless it is absolutely necessary, please avoid going to places where there has been an outbreak, and of course that includes the mainland," Lam said at a press conference.

According to the official, human traffic from Hong Kong to China has already dropped over the past several days but still remains high, with 37,000 people having crossed to the mainland on Thursday alone.

"That means when they come back, they will bring with them the risk of infection," Lam said and went on to calling upon all those already in the mainland to return to Hong Kong as a matter of urgency and undergo medical examination.

With that she said that in line with the World Health Organization recommendation the border with China will not be closed with entry limitations applying only to residents of the Hubei province and its capital Wuhan, the place where the deadly crippling coronavirus is believed to have originated.

The current toll of lethal cases stands at 213, all of them in China, and 9,776 people count infected worldwide.

