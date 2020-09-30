The government of Hong Kong has warned civil servants in its employ to avoid participating in the unauthorized opposition march announced for Chinese National Day, October 1, media reported

According to Hong Kong Free Press, a letter from Secretary for Civil Service Patrick Nip addressed to government employees stressed that participating in the assembly is a direct breach of the law.

"The activity concerned is considered as an unauthorised assembly, taking part in it may breach the law," Nip said in the letter, as translated by the outlet.

The letter also emphasized that attending gatherings for the upcoming eight-day Golden Week holidays would be in violation of the government's COVID-19 restrictions.

Anti-Beijing groups called for a mass march in the special administrative region on China's National Day to reiterate the five demands that were put forward at the beginning of last year's demonstrations.

According to Hong Kong Free Press, the letter warned civil servants about distorted and false information circulating online calling for an illicit march. The Civil Service Minister also said that up to 46 civil servants have been arrested and dismissed since the beginning of the protests.