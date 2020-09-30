UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Gov't Warns Employees Against Taking Part In Opposition Rallies - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:41 PM

Hong Kong Gov't Warns Employees Against Taking Part in Opposition Rallies - Reports

The government of Hong Kong has warned civil servants in its employ to avoid participating in the unauthorized opposition march announced for Chinese National Day, October 1, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The government of Hong Kong has warned civil servants in its employ to avoid participating in the unauthorized opposition march announced for Chinese National Day, October 1, media reported.

According to Hong Kong Free Press, a letter from Secretary for Civil Service Patrick Nip addressed to government employees stressed that participating in the assembly is a direct breach of the law.

"The activity concerned is considered as an unauthorised assembly, taking part in it may breach the law," Nip said in the letter, as translated by the outlet.

The letter also emphasized that attending gatherings for the upcoming eight-day Golden Week holidays would be in violation of the government's COVID-19 restrictions.

Anti-Beijing groups called for a mass march in the special administrative region on China's National Day to reiterate the five demands that were put forward at the beginning of last year's demonstrations.

According to Hong Kong Free Press, the letter warned civil servants about distorted and false information circulating online calling for an illicit march. The Civil Service Minister also said that up to 46 civil servants have been arrested and dismissed since the beginning of the protests.

Related Topics

Assembly China Holidays Hong Kong March May October Gold Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Emergency Declared at Oil Spill Site on Russia's T ..

40 seconds ago

Bilawal hiding Sindh govt aides' assets from publi ..

43 seconds ago

Court awards 10 year RI in asset beyond means case ..

44 seconds ago

HC confers Civil Award of 'Sitara-e-Quaid-i-Azam' ..

46 seconds ago

Indian procurement of rifles cannot yield border a ..

5 minutes ago

ETPB approves to prepare data of agri, urban prope ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.