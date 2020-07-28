UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Halts Extradition Treaties With Canada, Australia, UK

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 02:50 PM

Hong Kong Halts Extradition Treaties With Canada, Australia, UK

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Hong Kong's extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom have been suspended in a tit-for-tat move, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday.

The three countries suspended the agreements after China passed a national security law for the autonomous city, criminalizing treason, secession and sedition. Critics say the law undermines Hong Kong's special status.

"China has decided to suspend Hong Kong's agreements on the extradition of fugitive criminals and mutual legal assistance in criminal cases with Canada, Australia and the UK," Wang said at a press briefing.

New Zealand became the latest country to end extradition to China after Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the security law eroded rule of law.

A spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in New Zealand said China had protested the move, seen as "a serious violation of international law" and "a gross interference in China's internal affairs."

