Hong Kong Hang Seng Index Closes 0.21 Pct Lower

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closes 0.21 pct lower

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Hong Kong stock market ended lower on Friday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 0.21 percent to close at 15,533.56 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dipped 0.09 percent to end at 5,218.99 points, and the Hang Seng Tech Index lost 0.72 percent to close at 3,043.9 points

