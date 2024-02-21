Hong Kong Hang Seng Index Closes 1.57 Pct Higher
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Hong Kong stock market ended higher on Wednesday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 1.57 percent to close at 16,503.10 points.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 2.24 percent to end at 5,642.78 points, and the Hang Seng Tech Index rose 2.66 percent to close at 3,351.22 points.
Recent Stories
PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
More Stories From World
-
Smart farm project, water saving equipment to help enhance agri production in Pakistan: Ghulam Qadir2 minutes ago
-
Glencore 2023 profit tumbles as energy markets calm2 minutes ago
-
Road accident claims seven lives in north Afghanistan12 minutes ago
-
China's car rental market posts robust performance during Spring Festival holiday12 minutes ago
-
"Article 20" stays in top spot of China's box office chart22 minutes ago
-
New Zealand v Australia - 1st T20 international scores42 minutes ago
-
US to announce new sanctions against Russia over Navalny death52 minutes ago
-
New Zealand v Australia - 1st T20 international scores1 hour ago
-
Türkiye's homegrown fighter jet KAAN conducts maiden test flight1 hour ago
-
Ankle injury forces Alcaraz out in first round of ATP Rio Open1 hour ago
-
Israel strikes Damascus neighbourhood: Syrian state media1 hour ago
-
China says US veto in UN truce vote makes Gaza 'even more dangerous'1 hour ago