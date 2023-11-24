Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closes 1.96 pct lower

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Hong Kong stock market ended lower on Friday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 1.96 percent to close at 17,559.42 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 2.10 percent to end at 6,041.15 points, and the Hang Seng Tech Index, which represents 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, fell 2.24 percent to close at 4,024.83 points.