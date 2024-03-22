Hong Kong Hang Seng Index Closes 2.16 Pct Lower
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Hong Kong stock market ended lower on Friday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 2.16 percent to close at 16,499.47 points.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 2.5 percent to end at 5,757.67 points, and the Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 3.55 percent to close at 3,455.88 points.
