Hong Kong Hang Seng Index Opens 0.17 Pct Higher
Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 01:00 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) -- Hong Kong Hang Seng Index opened 0.17 percent higher at 16,373.44 on Friday.
