Hong Kong Hang Seng Index Opens 0.57 Pct Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 11:30 AM

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Hong Kong Hang Seng Index rose 90.07 points, or 0.57 percent to open at 15,989.94 points on Thursday.

