Hong Kong Hang Seng Tech Index Rises Over 3 Pct
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 12:50 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Hong Kong Hang Seng Tech Index, which represents 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, jumped more than 100 points, or over 3.2 percent in the morning session on Wednesday.
