Hong Kong Hang Seng Tech Index Surges In Afternoon Trading
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Hong Kong Hang Seng Tech Index, which represents 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, surged more than 3.5 percent in afternoon trading on Friday.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose more than 2 percent.
