Hong Kong Head Postpones Annual Policy Address Until After Consultations With Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday she would delay the annual policy address for at least one month in order to make time for consultations with the Chinese government on measures of local post-coronavirus economic recovery.

Lam was supposed to deliver the 2020 Policy Address on the first day of the Hong Kong Legislative Council's (LegCo) session on October 14.

"This morning, I made arrangements to meet with LegCo President Andrew Laung to inform him about a postponement of the delivery of the 2020 Policy Address. The postponement of the delivery will not affect the government's work in 2020-21," Lam said at a press conference.

Recalling how former Hong Kong chief executives have postponed the annual policy address for various reasons in the past, Lam said the reason behind her decision was the coronavirus epidemic and the "slim" chance of the region's full economic recovery.

"For our economy to revive, we need the support of the mainland. We have to better integrate into the national development plan and, in particular, the Greater Bay area in search for economic growth opportunities. I have put in place a number of measures and I have submitted them to the central authorities for their consideration and their support. I have just received a notification from the central authorities. Given the extensive scope of the measures involving numerous commissions and ministries, I will in the second half of October set off to Beijing to participate in various meetings of commissions and ministries," Lam said.

The Hong Kong leader did not specify the exact date of when to expect the 2020 Policy Address, but expressed hope it would happen sometime in late November.