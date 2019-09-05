UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Head Says Gov't To Withdraw Extradition Bill Without Vote, Debate In October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:33 PM

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam confirmed at a press conference on Thursday that the government would formally withdraw the city's controversial extradition bill, which has been the source of mass protests and unrest since June, in October in accordance with procedures that do not provide for a debate or vote

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam confirmed at a press conference on Thursday that the government would formally withdraw the city's controversial extradition bill, which has been the source of mass protests and unrest since June, in October in accordance with procedures that do not provide for a debate or vote.

"After I made a statement on the bill withdrawal, it has brought to my attention that there is still concern in society regarding the relevant legal procedures. I want to repeat here that the only reason for these procedures [to be launched] is the withdrawal of the bill, they include a clause in which the Secretary for Security should announce in the Legislative Council [of Hong Kong] that the bill will be withdrawn, there will be no voting or debate," Lam said.

The Legislative Council will reopen in October after its summer recess, so there is no opportunity to carry out all the necessary formalities and procedures immediately.

Lam announced her decision to formally withdraw the extradition bill on Wednesday as part of efforts to ease tensions amid violent clashes between protesters and police.

In response to reports of Lam's decision to formally withdraw the bill, protesters said that they would continue to take to the streets until Lam met their remaining demands, which include ending legal procedures against fellow demonstrators and launching an investigation into police violence.

