Hong Kong Head Unwilling To Drop Charges Against Protesters After Killing Extradition Bill

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 08:13 PM

Hong Kong Head Unwilling to Drop Charges Against Protesters After Killing Extradition Bill

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Wednesday that the authorities would not make any further concessions to satisfy the demands of protesters after formally withdrawing the Chinese administrative region's controversial extradition bill.

Lam has announced that the government formally stopped all legislative work concerning the extradition bill that sparked violent protests in early June. However, the protesters, who initially took to the streets solely over the bill, which would have allowed extradition of Hongkongers to mainland China, evolved their movements and came up with more demands in the weeks that followed, including the end of legal action against fellow demonstrators.

"Fourth [demand], on dropping charges against protesters and rioters and shelving prosecutions. I have explained that this is contrary to the rule of law, and is not acceptable.

It also goes against the Basic Law [of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region], which states that criminal prosecutions must be handled by the Department of Justice, free from any interference," Lam said in a televised speech.

She added that such violent acts can irrevocably harm the rule of law and society at its core.

"Some people, though not many, attacked the Central Government's office in Hong Kong and vandalized the national flag and national emblem. This is a direct challenge to 'One Country, Two Systems'. Both have put Hong Kong in a highly vulnerable and dangerous situation," the official said.

Lam stressed that regardless of the grievances, complaints and deep contempt for the authorities, it was impossible to accept violence as a solution since the safety of the people was paramount in the eyes of the government.

