Hong Kong Hospitals Received Around 280 Casualties From PolyU Tuesday - Hospital Authority

Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:30 PM

Accident and emergency departments of Hong Kong public hospitals are handing a large number of casualties from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), having received around 280 injured patients on Tuesday alone, the Hong Kong Hospital Authority (HA) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Accident and emergency departments of Hong Kong public hospitals are handing a large number of casualties from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), having received around 280 injured patients on Tuesday alone, the Hong Kong Hospital Authority (HA) said.

The hospitals received around 80 casualties on Tuesday morning. However, after that the Fire Services Department notified the HA's Major Incident Control Center that many casualties were still left near the PolyU, and emergency medical team was sent there for conducting on-site patient triage.

Around 200 more casualties were then sent to 12 different public hospitals across Hong Kong for treatment.

Hundreds of student protesters became trapped inside PolyU after the police closed all university exits following violent clashes, which began on Sunday and continued through Monday. Protesters were hurling petrol bombs, bamboo poles and bricks, and shooting arrows at police officers. In response, the police used tear gas and water cannons and arrested all those who surrendered or attempted to escape.

