Hong Kong Indefinitely Extends Entry Ban For Foreigners Over COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The Hong Kong authorities have extended the ban on foreign arrivals indefinitely as a means to fight COVID-19, South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

The ban was issued two weeks ago as the number of imported COVID-19 cases was on the rise in Hong Kong. Additionally, Hong Kong has ordered all nationals returning from abroad, as well as from mainland China, Macao and Taiwan, to self isolate at home for two weeks.

The latest situation update from Hong Kong on the infection toll on Monday stated 914 cases.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese National Health Commission reported that not a single new coronavirus infection case of community transmission in mainland China had been registered over the past 24 hours, which was for the first time since the outbreak's start in the central Chinese province of Hubei in December. According to the statement, all 32 newly registered cases were imported.

