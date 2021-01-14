UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Internet Provider Confirms Blocking Website Covering Anti-Gov't Protests

Thu 14th January 2021

Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN), a local internet services provider, confirmed to the Stand News outlet on Thursday that it had blocked the pro-democracy Hong Kong Chronicles website in compliance with the national security law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN), a local internet services provider, confirmed to the Stand news outlet on Thursday that it had blocked the pro-democracy Hong Kong Chronicles website in compliance with the national security law.

The website has been known for publishing stories on 2019 anti-government protests in the administrative region.

Last week, reports emerged that Hong Kong police had invoked the national security law to block Hong Kong Chronicles. The move marks the first time the local authorities used the new law to censor an internet website.

From 2019-2020, Hong Kong experienced a series of protests against the city leadership and the central government, accompanied by violent clashes with the police and assaults on state facilities, including the Legislative Council.

In late June, 2020, China adopted a law that adjusts security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment with regard to separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries. The critics of the law in China's special administrative region and abroad fear that it may limit Hong Kong's exclusive rights and freedoms. Meanwhile, China insists the law aims to punish illegal activities in the city without harming the fundamental freedoms of the local population.

