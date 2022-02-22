UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Testing For Citizens, Extends Restrictions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 08:26 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Hong Kong will introduce compulsory COVID-19 testing starting in March, among other restrictions, as the local government struggles to get the ongoing fifth wave of the epidemic under control, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.

"Hong Kong will carry out the compulsory COVID-19 testing for all citizens in March," Lam told a briefing.

Hong Kong's population of 7.5 million will be tested in three rounds several days apart, with at least 1 million tests conducted per day, she said.

Current social distancing measures and restrictions will be extended until April 20, and a ban on flights from nine countries, including Australia, Canada, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and the United States, will be extended until April 21, Lam added.

Schools will have a summer holiday in March instead of July and classes will resume on April 18.

The fifth wave of COVID-19 began in Hong Kong in January, and the authorities still cannot bring the situation under control. In recent weeks, Hong Kong has recorded record levels of coronavirus cases, with an average of 5,044.6 cases per day from February 15 to 21.

Earlier in February, Hong Kong tightened coronavirus restrictions due to a surge in infections beginning last month, including closures of catering businesses, places of worship, and some other public venues until February 24, as well as limits on gatherings.

According to the local health authorities, over 85% of Hong Kong's population have been administered at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 75% have been fully vaccinated.

>