Hong Kong Invokes Emergency Law Banning Masks at Protests

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The Hong Kong government has enacted the Emergency Regulations Ordinance, banning the wearing masks at protests, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Friday.

"The decision to enact an anti-mask law is not easy one, but it is a necessary decision considering the situation today," Lam said, as quoted by Hong Kong Free Press news site.

According to HKFP, anyone caught wearing a facial disguise during public assemblies, marches, and rallies can sentenced to up to 12 months in prison or fined 25,000 Hong Kong Dollars (some $3,200).

The legislation will be in effect starting from Saturday at midnight, the broadcaster said.

The mass protests started in China's special administrative region in early June as a reaction to a highly unpopular bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to the mainland.

The protests eventually escalated into violent confrontations between demonstrators and the police.

In early September, Lam agreed to formally withdraw the controversial initiative, but protesters have remained in the streets to demand her resignation, retraction of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into alleged police violence and release of everyone arrested in the clashes.

Hong Kong law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.