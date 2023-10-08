Open Menu

Hong Kong Issues No. 8 Typhoon Signal As Koinu Draws Near

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Hong Kong issues No. 8 typhoon signal as Koinu draws near

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The Hong Kong Observatory issued the No. 8 Northeast Gale or Storm Signal on Sunday afternoon under the effect of Typhoon Koinu.

The No. 8 signal is the third-highest warning under Hong Kong's weather system, which has five rankings for typhoons. Winds with mean speeds of 63 km per hour or more are expected from the northeast quarter.

Due to the storm, many public services and activities in Hong Kong have been suspended, with classes of all schools suspended. Temporary shelters operated by the district offices of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government were opened for people in need.

At 1 p.m. on Sunday, Typhoon Koinu was centered about 90 km south-southeast of Hong Kong and is forecast to move west or west-northwest slowly edging closer to the Pearl River Estuary, southeast China. Enditem

