Hong Kong Issues No. 8 Typhoon Signal As Yagi Draws Near

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Hong Kong Observatory issued the No. 8 Northeast Gale or Storm Signal on Thursday evening under the effect of super typhoon Yagi.

The No. 8 signal is the third-highest warning under Hong Kong's weather system, which has five rankings for typhoons. The observatory said that the No. 8 signal will remain in force until at least noon on Friday.

Due to the storm, many public services and activities in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) have been suspended, including the classes of all schools.

To ensure students' safety, the education Bureau of the HKSAR government announced that the classes of all day schools will remain suspended on Friday.

Outdoor light and music show "A Symphony of Lights" across the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong has been called off Thursday night. People have been urged to avoid visiting country parks.

Several airlines have announced some flights on Friday will be cancelled or rescheduled.

