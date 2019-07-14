UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Journalists Go On Silent March In Support Of Media Freedom - Association

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 04:10 PM

Hong Kong Journalists Go on Silent March in Support of Media Freedom - Association

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Seven Hong Kong media groups started on Sunday a silent march in the city, demanding that the authorities safeguard the freedom of the media and protect media workers from police violence during protests, the Hong Kong Journalists Association said.

According to the RTHK broadcaster, more than 1,500 journalists have taken to the streets.

"Seven media organisations and unions today launched a silent march to demand Chief Executive Carrie Lam to honour the Pledge to Uphold Press Freedom she signed in the 2017 chief executive election forum and to defend the press freedom of Hong Kong," the groups said in a statement, published on the association's official website.

The media groups also said that journalists had been subject to harsh treatment during the recent mass protests in Hong Kong over the controversial bill on amendments to the extradition law.

According to the statement, the media workers were being pushed away by police and sometimes even beaten.

"We demand Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the senior management of the Police to face up to the problem of abuses of power and acts of obstruction and attack against journalists by police officers. They should immediately launch an inquiry conducted by independent figures with credibility," the statement added.

On July 7, the association said in its annual report that the freedom of the media and expression had more and more often come under threat over the past 12 months.

The statement was signed by the Hong Kong Journalists Association, the Hong Kong Press Photographers Association, the Independent Commentators Association, the Journalism Educators for Press Freedom, the Ming Pao Staff Association, the Next Media Trade Union and the RTHK Programme Staff Union.

